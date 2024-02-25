OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Makes New $552,000 Investment in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PII. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 13.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,077,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Polaris by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Polaris by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,933,000 after buying an additional 13,281 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Polaris by 8.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

PII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Polaris from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.11.

Shares of PII stock opened at $92.57 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.60.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.89%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

