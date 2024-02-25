OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Makes New Investment in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 24,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,385,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,007,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,022,000 after buying an additional 32,113 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 381,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 941,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,042,000 after buying an additional 19,789 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 13,559.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,393,000 after buying an additional 1,557,462 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $32.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average is $19.17. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $32.26. The company has a quick ratio of 22.76, a current ratio of 22.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBAY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair cut CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $32.50 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Lifesci Capital cut CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,297,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Daniel Menold sold 21,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $472,719.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,297,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 154,097 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,029. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

