OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Trims Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 68.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,782 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 25,286 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,461 shares of company stock valued at $21,417,817 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Susquehanna raised their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.55.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $283.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $268.90 and a 200-day moving average of $252.17. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.76 and a 12-month high of $285.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $520.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

