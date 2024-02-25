OMG Network Price Hits $0.76 on Top Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $107.25 million and approximately $60.46 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001482 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00071189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00024091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00019932 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007149 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007887 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001545 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.