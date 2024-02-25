One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Decreases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,929 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 425.9% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Intel by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 74,762,291 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,657,799,000 after buying an additional 4,226,790 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 525,487 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,681,000 after buying an additional 86,503 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Intel by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 25,782 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Intel by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,061 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.48.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $42.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $181.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.23, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.02. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

