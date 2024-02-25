One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Decreases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.8 %

PEP opened at $169.60 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $233.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

