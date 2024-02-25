One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MLPX. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 204,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 45,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPX opened at $45.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.55. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $45.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

