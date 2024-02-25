One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Has $220,000 Stock Position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,512 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 2,002.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BATS ARKG opened at $30.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.05.

About ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

