One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Has $4.06 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,814,000 after buying an additional 12,224 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 251.2% during the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 104,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,385,000 after purchasing an additional 74,554 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,338,000. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $338.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $319.80 and its 200-day moving average is $296.65. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $224.00 and a 12-month high of $341.89.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

