One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,656,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,830,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,257 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,818,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,901 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 3,460,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,908,000 after acquiring an additional 991,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,205,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,258,000 after acquiring an additional 932,170 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEF opened at $94.04 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $100.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.47.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2359 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

