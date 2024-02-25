One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IYJ. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 147.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after buying an additional 46,686 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,434,000.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

IYJ stock opened at $120.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $158.32.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.