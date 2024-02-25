One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up about 1.0% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLDM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 30.3% in the third quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth about $63,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $40.38 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $35.91 and a 52-week high of $41.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.17.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

