One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 119 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $188.62 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.19 and a 1 year high of $193.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

