One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 5,635 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,246,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,635 shares during the quarter. ACV Auctions accounts for about 10.2% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.78% of ACV Auctions worth $18,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 18.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth about $2,195,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACVA shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.21.

ACV Auctions Price Performance

NASDAQ ACVA opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $18.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Waterman sold 4,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $66,603.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,299.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Waterman sold 4,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $66,603.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 219,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,299.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 40,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $598,144.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,277.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 613,691 shares of company stock worth $8,947,778 in the last ninety days. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACV Auctions Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

