Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Onsemi accounts for about 1.3% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ON. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Onsemi by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after buying an additional 1,494,114 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Onsemi by 5.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,360,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,169,032,000 after buying an additional 678,967 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Onsemi by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,463,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $892,852,000 after buying an additional 192,049 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Onsemi by 122,198.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after buying an additional 6,057,365 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Onsemi by 26.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,812,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $540,306,000 after buying an additional 1,200,723 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded down $2.17 on Friday, reaching $76.19. 5,996,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,676,789. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ON shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.92.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

