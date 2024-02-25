Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $546,000 in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 1,031.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 5,796.7% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $32.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.19. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $35.74.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

