Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New $296,000 Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $658,390,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860,000 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,015,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,548,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,926 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total value of $711,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,335. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $711,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,335. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $609,991.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,421. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,089 shares of company stock valued at $14,396,688 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE EW opened at $87.74 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $94.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.69 and a 200 day moving average of $73.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on EW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

