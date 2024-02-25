Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Stock Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,010 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FHI. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 69.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 310.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the second quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $60,009.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,557.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Federated Hermes news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $60,009.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,557.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 90,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $3,199,668.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 289,904 shares in the company, valued at $10,222,015.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $35.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.63. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.23 and a fifty-two week high of $45.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.12. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 32.84%.

FHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

