Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 1,625 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,146 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 356.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.82. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.84 and a 12 month high of $37.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.97.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $119.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. First Financial Bankshares’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FFIN. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens increased their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About First Financial Bankshares

(Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

