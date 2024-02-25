Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes $265,000 Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Invesco by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Invesco during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $15.34 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $18.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.26.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Invesco’s payout ratio is -108.11%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.15.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

