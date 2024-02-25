ONUS (ONUS) Price Hits $0.41 on Top Exchanges

ONUS (ONUS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. ONUS has a market capitalization of $39.53 million and $995.20 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ONUS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000798 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ONUS has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ONUS Coin Profile

ONUS’s genesis date was October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. The official message board for ONUS is goonus.io/en/newsroom. ONUS’s official website is onuschain.io. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain.

Buying and Selling ONUS

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.40704829 USD and is up 0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ONUS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ONUS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

