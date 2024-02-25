OPENLANE’s (KAR) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

KAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of OPENLANE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet lowered OPENLANE from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. OPENLANE has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $391.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.56 million. OPENLANE had a positive return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that OPENLANE will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in OPENLANE by 16,018.2% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in OPENLANE during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in OPENLANE by 2,046.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in OPENLANE by 165.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OPENLANE during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

