Operose Advisors LLC Acquires 832 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Gouws Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the second quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $169.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $233.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

