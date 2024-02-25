Operose Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,776 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.67 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $82.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.39.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.2421 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

