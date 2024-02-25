Operose Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWR opened at $80.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

