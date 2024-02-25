Operose Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 3.9% of Operose Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 37,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 26,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $48.85 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $48.91. The firm has a market cap of $120.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.64.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.