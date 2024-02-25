Operose Advisors LLC Buys 4,530 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509,390 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,674,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,482,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,353 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 62.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $41.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $166.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.18%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

