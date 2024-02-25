Operose Advisors LLC Buys 5,733 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Operose Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 36,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 233,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 181,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 20,927 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $37.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day moving average of $35.31. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $37.88.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

