Operose Advisors LLC Has $326,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Operose Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FI. KeyCorp raised Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.04.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE FI opened at $150.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.99 and a 1-year high of $151.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.48 and a 200-day moving average of $127.37.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,165,095.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,038 shares of company stock valued at $41,389,939 in the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

