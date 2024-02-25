Operose Advisors LLC Increases Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.14. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

