Operose Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Operose Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Operose Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $217,000.

VTHR stock opened at $225.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.19. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.17 and a 52-week high of $226.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.9149 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

