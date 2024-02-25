Operose Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 405.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 75,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 60,268 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 443.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,560,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,736,000 after buying an additional 2,089,356 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $71.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.89 and a 200 day moving average of $67.10. The company has a market capitalization of $105.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

