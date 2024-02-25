Operose Advisors LLC Purchases 2,281 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 193.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 521,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,821,000 after purchasing an additional 69,545 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 178.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 40,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 26,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.11.

Amphenol Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $107.47 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $107.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.28. The company has a market capitalization of $64.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,000 shares of company stock worth $29,633,250 in the last ninety days. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

