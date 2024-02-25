Operose Advisors LLC Purchases 529 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VSGX opened at $56.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.