Operose Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,197 STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in STERIS by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.8% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in STERIS by 2.8% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in STERIS by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of STE stock opened at $235.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.52. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $173.21 and a twelve month high of $254.00.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STE

STERIS Company Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.