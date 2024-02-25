Operose Advisors LLC Sells 4,847 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Operose Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,847 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. SouthState Corp raised its stake in American International Group by 41.7% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in American International Group by 35.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Stock Up 0.6 %

American International Group stock opened at $71.32 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $73.28. The firm has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 28.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AIG. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

