Operose Advisors LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 115.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 906,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,698,000 after acquiring an additional 484,794 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,617,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,362,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 903.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 92,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after buying an additional 83,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 161.2% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 66,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 40,733 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Price Performance

Shares of BBCA stock opened at $64.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.02.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

