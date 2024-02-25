Oppenheimer & Close LLC Acquires New Shares in BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL)

Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new position in BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000. BV Financial accounts for approximately 1.5% of Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned approximately 1.32% of BV Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in shares of BV Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,373,000.

Get BV Financial alerts:

BV Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

BV Financial stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. BV Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $30.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $145.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.76.

BV Financial Company Profile

BV Financial ( NASDAQ:BVFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. BV Financial had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.61 million during the quarter.

(Free Report)

BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BV Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BV Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.