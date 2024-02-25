Oppenheimer & Close LLC Acquires New Shares in BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL)

Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new position in BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000. BV Financial accounts for approximately 1.5% of Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned approximately 1.32% of BV Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Separately, Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in shares of BV Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,373,000.
BV Financial Trading Up 0.6 %
BV Financial stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. BV Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $30.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $145.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.76.
BV Financial Company Profile
BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.
