Oppenheimer & Close LLC Invests $152,000 in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 175.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 75,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 48,192 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in McEwen Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in McEwen Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,041,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 5.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

McEwen Mining Stock Performance

Shares of McEwen Mining stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average of $7.06. The company has a market cap of $294.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. McEwen Mining Inc has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MUX shares. StockNews.com raised McEwen Mining to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on McEwen Mining from $20.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Read Our Latest Report on MUX

McEwen Mining Profile

(Free Report)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.