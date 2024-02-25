Oppenheimer & Close LLC Sells 19,808 Shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI)

Oppenheimer & Close LLC reduced its position in shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 687,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,808 shares during the period. SEACOR Marine comprises about 9.5% of Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned 2.53% of SEACOR Marine worth $9,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,903,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in SEACOR Marine during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMHI stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $15.24.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of SEACOR Marine in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

