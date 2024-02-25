Oribel Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Oribel Capital Management LP lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 119,700 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.7% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $18,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $820.03.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,998 shares of company stock worth $79,705,222. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $788.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $597.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $504.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $222.97 and a 52-week high of $823.94. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 19.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

