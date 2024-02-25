PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after buying an additional 698,784 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,477,000 after buying an additional 7,020,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,106,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,209,000 after acquiring an additional 364,109 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in PACCAR by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,587,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,116,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in PACCAR by 6.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,540,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,079,000 after acquiring an additional 316,001 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Stock Up 0.2 %

PCAR opened at $110.78 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $67.48 and a 12 month high of $111.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous Special dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $7,578,189.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,843,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,675,224.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $7,578,189.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,843,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,675,224.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 32,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $3,479,105.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,984,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

