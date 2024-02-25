Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Purchased by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,777,000 after acquiring an additional 161,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,048,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,256,164,000 after purchasing an additional 151,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,631,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,819,000 after buying an additional 23,232 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,186,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,772,000 after buying an additional 11,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,132,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $175.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.17. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $122.20 and a one year high of $176.96. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.70.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PKG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

