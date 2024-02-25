Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Lowered to $345.00 at Barclays

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $400.00 to $345.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PANW. Northland Securities lowered Palo Alto Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $378.00 to $327.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $313.59.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of PANW opened at $282.09 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $176.30 and a 52-week high of $380.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $325.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.36. The firm has a market cap of $91.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total transaction of $131,539.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,531,067.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total value of $131,539.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,531,067.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 347,900 shares of company stock valued at $100,060,213. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Pacific Financial grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

