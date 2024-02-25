Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Lowered to $350.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ FY2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America lowered Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered Palo Alto Networks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a positive rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $313.59.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $282.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $325.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.36. The company has a market cap of $91.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.26. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $176.30 and a 12 month high of $380.84.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at $232,358,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 347,900 shares of company stock worth $100,060,213. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANW. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,910,000. United Bank raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

