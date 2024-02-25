Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $302.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered Palo Alto Networks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $313.59.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 5.3 %

Insider Activity

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $282.09 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $176.30 and a 12-month high of $380.84. The company has a market cap of $91.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.36.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total transaction of $131,539.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,185 shares in the company, valued at $8,531,067.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total value of $131,539.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,531,067.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.50, for a total value of $10,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,475,567 shares in the company, valued at $434,554,481.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,900 shares of company stock valued at $100,060,213 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.