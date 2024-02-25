Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,184 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $2,621,637.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $2,621,637.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $111.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $131.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.77 and its 200 day moving average is $116.21. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

