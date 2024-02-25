Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 95.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 7,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,978,000 after purchasing an additional 660,000 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $53.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $54.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.66. The stock has a market cap of $192.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Read Our Latest Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.