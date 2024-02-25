Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 208 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Globant were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLOB. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Globant by 122.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Globant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Globant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Globant by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLOB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $279.00 price objective (down previously from $283.00) on shares of Globant in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.88.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $226.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.40, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.39. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $135.40 and a 12 month high of $251.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.76 and its 200 day moving average is $209.27.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

