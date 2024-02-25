Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 218 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,635,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,740,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,402 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,073,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,648 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,463,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,626,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,012,223,000 after acquiring an additional 422,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,474,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098,577 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 323,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS opened at $86.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.44. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $99.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MS. Societe Generale downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $91.00 price target (down previously from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

